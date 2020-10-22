COVID-19 cases in PHL reach 363,888; 843 more recoveries reported

(Eagle News)–COVID-19 cases in the country breached the 363,000 mark on Thursday, Oct. 22, with the Department of Health reporting 1664 additional cases.

The DOH said of the 363888 total cases, 83.6 percent were mild, 11.2 percent asymptomatic, 1.9 percent severe, and 3.3 percent critical.

The department said of the 1664 additional cases, 1526 or 92 percent occurred within the last 14 days.

The regions with the most additional cases in the last two weeks were Metro Manila, with 438 or 29 percent, Region IVa with 235 or 15 percent, and Region VI with 170 or 11 percent.

The top areas by newly-announced cases were Cavite with 81, Malabon and Davao with 76 each, Iloilo with 75, and Quezon City with 69.

Recoveries rose to 312,333 including the 843 reported today.

Thirty-eight additional deaths pushed the death toll to 6783.