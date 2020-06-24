COVID-19 cases in PHL reach 32,295 but most cases are mild; deaths also declining, says DOH

(Eagle News) — The number of COVID-19 cases in the country has reached 32,295 while COVID-19 deaths hit 1,204 as the Department of Health announced that the positivity rate and the COVID-fatality rate have been going down.

As of 4 p.m., Wednesday, June 24, there were 470 cases added, 357 of which are fresh cases while 113 were late cases. Most of the new cases added were from Metro Manila: 159 fresh cases and 66 late cases. Region 7 or Central Visayas was next with 141 fresh cases and four late cases.

Fresh cases referred to cases with test results released to patients within the last three days, while late cases referred to those with test results released to patients more than four days ago.

There were 18 deaths added today. Recoveries were higher at 214 bringing to 8,656 the total COVID-19 recoveries in the country.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that because there is wider mass testing for COVID-19 nationwide, there are more cases added to the list, but that most of the cases are mild.

-Health system not overwhelmed by virus cases, says DOH-

She however assured that the rise in cases was just gradual and that the country’s health system can take care of the current patients.

“Ang pagtaas ay hindi umaabot sa punto na ma-ooverhwlem ang ating health system,” she said.

-Emerging hotspots-

But she identified five emerging hotspots in the country for COVID-19 cases: Cebu City, Cebu province, Ormoc City, Southern Leyte, Leyte and Samar.

She said that the national government is focusing on these areas to help them stem the spread of virus infections.

“Hindi pa ganoon karami, pero mas mabilis na tumataas kumpara sa ibang lugar,” Vergeire said explaining the number of cases in these emerging hotspots.

-Positivity rate at 6.9 percent-

The positivity rate in the country for COVID-19 is 6.9 percent, she said, which is an indicator that the virus transmission is already being reduced.

Vergeire said that they have already conducted more than half a million tests since the government started testing for the virus.

She said that as of June 20, they have already done 594,499 tests, and that 86,191 of these were done this week alone.

The DOH is already averaging 12,348 tests daily for the past week.

“Sa lahat po ng tine-test, 37,776 ang nagpositive na equivalent sa 6.9 percent positivity rate para sa buong bansa. Ito ay senyales na maaaring ang testing na ginagawa natin ay sapat at ang transmission ng virus ay nababawasan na rin,” Vergeire explained.

-Case fatality rate at 3.73 percent-

The case fatality rate is also decreasing. As of June 23, the case fatality rate is at 3.73 percent which is close to the ASEAN average of 2.94 percent, the DOH spokesperson said.

This is also lower than the global average of 5.22 percent, Vergeire added.

