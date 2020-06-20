COVID-19 cases in PHL hit 29,400 as more than 900 cases added to list; 20 deaths also reported

(Eagle News) — Total COVID-19 cases in the country hit 29,400 as a record 943 cases were added to the growing number of virus cases in the country, according to the latest data from the Department of Health on Saturday, June 20.

As of 7 p.m., 20 deaths were also reported due to COVID-19, bringing total coronavirus-related fatalities to 1,150. Recoveries added on Saturday were 272, bringing total COVID-19 recoveries to 7,650.

But the number of confirmed COVID-19 infection at 943 brought the total infections just a few hundreds shy of 30,000.

Of the 943 confirmed cases, 578 were fresh cases while 365 were “late cases.”

There were 218 fresh cases and 60 late cases coming from Metro Manila, while there were 296 fresh cases and 147 late cases coming from Central Visayas (Region 7).

Virus cases coming from other regions account for the remaining cases.

The DOH said that most of the active cases in the country are “mild.”

(Eagle News Service)