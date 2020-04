(Eagle News) – The Manila Health Department (MHD) reported six new cases of coronavirus in the city, bringing the total number of cases to 272.

As of latest count, the city has 36 deaths and 24 recoveries, with 487 persons under investigation for the disease.

Majority of the COVID-19 cases were recorded in Sampaloc (71 cases) which covers the university belt area, followed by Tondo 2 (31 cases), Sta. Cruz (26 cases), Tondo 1 (31 cases), and Sta. Ana (18 cases).

(Eagle News Service)