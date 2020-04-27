COVID-19 cases in Las Piñas reach 130

(Eagle News)–The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases in Las Piñas has reached 130.

The local government said based on City Health Office data, of the 130, 14 have recovered while nine have died.

Talon Dos has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 20, followed by Pamplona Dos with 15 and BF International Village-CAA with 11.

Only Barangay Ilaya has zero COVID-19 cases so far.

The local government said 15 are probable cases while 55 are suspected cases.

President Rodrigo Duterte has extended the enhanced community quarantine in selected areas, including Metro Manila, to May 15.

The Department of Health earlier said that although it was too early to say the Philippines was flattening the COVID -19 curve, there were “indications.”