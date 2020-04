(Eagle News)–The number of COVID-19 Las Piñas has reached 125.

The local government said Talon Dos has recorded the most cases, with 18.

It was followed by Pamplona Dos with 14, and BF International Village-CAA with 11.

The local government said of the 125 cases, 14 have recovered and nine have died.

There are six probable cases and 51 suspected cases.

The Philippines COVID-19 cases are so far nearing the 7000 mark, with recoveries keeping the lead over deaths.