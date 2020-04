(Eagle News)–The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases in Las Piñas has reached 109.

According to the local government, of the figure, 14 have recovered and eight have died.

Talon Dos registered the most number of cases, at 14, followed by Pamplona Dos with 13 cases.

Only Barangay Ilaya has so far not registered any case.

The city has registered six probable cases and 41 suspected cases.

The country has so far confirmed over 6000 cases, with recoveries keeping the lead over deaths.