COVID-19 cases, deaths in PHL continue to rise: cases now at 4428, while deaths hit 247

(Eagle News) – Coronavirus cases in the country continued to increase, rising to 4,428 with the addition of 233 new cases, the Department of Health (DOH) said on Saturday, April 11, 2020.

COVID-related deaths also increased. The latest reported fatalities were 26, bringing to 247 the number of virus-related death in the Philippines.

The DOH recorded 17 patients who recovered.

“This brings the total number of recoveries to 157.

The DOH said that the increased testing capacity would lead to rising number of confirmed COVID-19 cases.

It also warned smokers that they are among those at risk to contract COVID-19.

The DOH earlier said that majority of the confirmed COVID-19 cases belong to the elderly sector, and are males.