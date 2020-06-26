COVID-19 cases among UP Health Service, Kanlungang Palma frontliners climb to 16

(Eagle News)–The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases among frontliners in Kanlungang Palma and the University of the Philippines Health Service rose to 16 as of Friday, June 26.

This was two more cases since UP Diliman reported seven cases in those facilities on Thursday, June 25.

On Tuesday, June 23, UPD confirmed its first seven cases in the same facilities.

According to UPD Chancellor Fidel Nemenzo, the recent cases included health, security and laboratory personnel.

He said they have been isolated and contact tracing is ongoing.

According to Nemenzo, this was a “pressing issue,” giving the assurance UPD was “implementing stricter infection control measures to contain the outbreak and stabilize these facilities.”

He said “as part of these control measures, disinfection, review of safety protocols, and testing of staff are now being undertaken.”

“Until last week, we thought that we were steps ahead of the COVID-19 threat. But some of our social and cultural behavior and everyday practices have led to lapses in pandemic protocols, making us vulnerable to the threat posed by the virus,” Nemenzo said.

Nonetheless, he said ” UP Diliman’s workplaces generally remain safe” as professors and others “carry on working from home and reporting for work only when necessary.”

He also reminded members of the community to “continue to wear our face masks, practice physical distancing, and observe hand hygiene.”

“This latest spread in Diliman serves as a reminder to everyone that we cannot let our guard down,” he said.