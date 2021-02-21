COVID-19 cases among PNP personnel breach 11,000 mark

(Eagle News) — The number of COVID-19 cases among police personnel has breached the 11,000 mark, with the addition of 22 COVID-19 cases.

According to Philippine National Police data, of these, 422 were active.

Twenty-two additional recoveries also pushed the PNP COVID-19 recovery tally to 10562.

No additional deaths were reported, which means the death toll among police personnel remains at 31.

The Philippines has so far reported a total of 559,288 cases so far.

Uniformed personnel, including police personnel, are among the priorities in a COVID-19 national vaccination program that is expected this year.

COVID-19 vaccine rollout is expected to start this month.