COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos rise to 2,310; recoveries breach 700 mark

(Eagle News) – The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reported 77 new confirmed COVID-19 cases involving overseas Filipinos, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 2,310 as of Wednesday, May 13.

The Department also reported 8 new deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related fatalities to 269.

Seventy seven (77) new recoveries were also recorded, mostly in the Asia and Pacific and Europe regions, with the total now at 757.

“[T]he daily rate of recoveries increased to 13.15%, making its numbers now over half of the total number of patients undergoing treatment and remaining more than twice than the total fatalities.”, the DFA said in a statement.

Eagle News Service