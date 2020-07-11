COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos reach 8803

(Eagle News)–The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases among overseas Filipinos has breached the 8000 mark, the Department of Foreign Affairs said on Friday, July 10.

According to the DFA, total cases reached 8803 after 11 new cases were reported in the Asia Pacific, Europe and the Americas.

Deaths have reached 594, including the two new ones recorded in Africa.

Africa and the Middle East, jointly, are the regions with the most Filipino COVID-19 cases, at 6379.

According to the department, 5265 of the total cases have so far recovered, or almost 60 percent.

Those who are undergoing treatment are at 2944, or 33 percent of the total cases.

64 countries.