COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos now at 2,504

(Eagle News) – The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reported 43 new confirmed COVID-19 cases involving overseas Filipinos, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 2,504 as of Friday, May 22.

Two new fatalities were also recorded, both from the Middle East region, bringing to 287 the total number of COVID-19 related deaths among overseas Filipinos.

Five new recoveries were recorded as well, from the Americas, Asia and the Pacific, and Middle East, with the total now at 866.

“The latest figures represent a global picture of countries in different stages of the COVID story where Europe and Middle East still have the highest number of COVID-19 positive Filipinos”, the DFA said in a statement.

On the other hand, “Asia and the Pacific has fewest number of cases, while the Americas still has the highest number of fatalities.”

Eagle News Service