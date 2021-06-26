COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos climb to 20,662

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos are now at 20,662.

According to recent Department of Foreign Affairs data, this was after one additional case was reported.

“To date, the total number of countries and territories with confirmed cases among Filipinos abroad remains at 94,” the department said.

Seven additional recoveries, meanwhile, pushed the COVID-19 recoveries among Filipinos abroad to 12,228.

The COVID-19 deaths among overseas Filipinos remain at 1227, with no additional deaths reported.

The Middle East and Africa are still the regions with the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths among Filipinos overseas, at 11471, 6398, and 820, respectively.

The Americas have the least COVID-19 cases and recoveries, at 986 and 627, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region has the least COVID-19 deaths among Filipinos outside the Philippines, at 33.

“The DFA shall continue to keep track of the status of overseas Filipinos, and facilitate repatriations, whenever possible,” the department said.