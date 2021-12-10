COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad rise to 24,222

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad rose to 24,222 after the Department of Foreign Affairs reported 32 additional cases.

According to the DFA, 50 additional recoveries also pushed the total recoveries among Filipinos abroad to 14356.

Five additional deaths led to an increase in the total number of deaths, now at 1443.

According to the DFA, the Middle East and Africa are the regions with the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries, and deaths, among Filipinos overseas, at 13142, 6664, and 929, respectively.

The Americas have the least COVID-19 cases and recoveries, at 1044 and 682, respectively.

The Asia Pacific Region and Europe, meanwhile, have the least COVID-19 deaths among Filipinos abroad, at 130.

“The DFA, together with its Foreign Service Posts, remains fully committed to monitoring and assisting our nationals abroad amid the pandemic.,” the department said.