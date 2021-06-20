COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad now at 20,424

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos are now at 20,424.

According to Department of Foreign Affairs data, this was after two more cases were reported.

Three additional recoveries also pushed the COVID-19 recovery total to 12,096.

Meanwhile, the death toll due to COVID-19 among Filipinos outside the country remains at 1220, with no additional deaths reported.

According to the DFA data, the Middle East and Africa are still the regions with the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths among Filipinos abroad, at 11532, 6293, and 813, respectively.

The Americas, on the other hand, have the least COVID-19 cases and recoveries, at 986 and 627, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region has the least COVID-19 deaths, at 33.

“The DFA personnel in our Foreign Service Posts remain steadfast in partnering with local health authorities and commit to tirelessly attending to the needs of our people, whenever possible,” the department said.