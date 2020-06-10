Additional COVID-19 cases jump to 740 bringing total cases to 23,732; more Metro Manila cases noted

(Eagle News) — The Department of Health has reported a jump in COVID-19 cases as of 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, with the addition of 740 cases, bringing the total virus cases to 23,732.

Of this number, 452 are fresh cases, while 288 are “late cases” or those wherein the test results had been released to patients at least four days ago.

In the past three days, the cases added daily were more than 500. Most of the cases had also been coming from Central Visayas.

But based on the data that came in on June 10, there are now more cases coming from Metro Manila. These include 91 fresh cases, and 100 late cases coming from the Philippine capital which has been placed under General Community Quarantine since June 1.

“Today’s fresh cases are based on the daily accomplishment reports submitted by only 47 out of 54 current operational labs,” the DOH said.

DOH also announced 159 new recoveries. This brings the total number of recoveries to 4,895.

There were also 10 new COVID-19 fatalities bringing the total to 1,027 deaths.

