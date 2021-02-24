Cousins to be waived by struggling NBA Rockets: reports

LOS ANGELES, United States (AFP) — The Houston Rockets are reportedly set to part ways with journeyman center DeMarcus Cousins, who is expected to try and sign with another NBA team as a free agent.

Cousins, 30, was averaging 9.6 points per game this season with the Rockets, who are prepared to waive him after a 25 game stint, US media reported Tuesday.

Cousins was not happy with his role as a backup to Christian Wood, ESPN reported.

Wood went down with a ankle injury recently and the Rockets have lost eight straight games without him in the lineup and with Cousins replacing him at center.

Cousins did not dress for Houston’s most recent game, a 120-100 blowout at the hands of the Chicago Bulls on Monday.

Former all-star Cousins was making $2.3 million this season after boucing around the league the past few years. That included time spent with the New Orleans Pelicans and Golden State Warriors. He signed with the Los Angeles Lakers for the 2019-20 season but tore a knee ligament and never played a game with them.

Cousins has averaged 20.8 points and 10.7 rebounds for his career after being drafted by the Sacramento Kings with the number five pick overall in the 2010 draft.

