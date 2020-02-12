Country’s firefighters to be armed soon, Año says

(Eagle News) — The country’s firefighters will be armed soon.

This is according to Interior Secretary Eduardo Año, who issued a statement on Wednesday, Feb. 12.

According to Año, the country’s 29,286 firefighters will receive 9 mm pistols, noting that the Bureau of Fire Protection already requested funds from the Department of Budget and Management.

He said this was timely in practical, as the firefighters could “help ensure public safety, as a support to the PNP (Philippine National Police) and AFP (Armed Forces of the Philippines)..”

“Maintaining law and order is not an easy task. Despite the decreasing crime rate in the country, having the BFP’s firefighters in our peace and order campaign is a boost and welcome addition in ensuring a safe and secure country,” Año said.

He said the firefighters’ “primary responsibility is still preventing and suppressing fire and enforcement of the Fire Code.”

“Hindi rin naman natin basta-basta aarmasan sila ng walang tamang training,” he said.