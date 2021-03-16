Health, Life

Countries halting AstraZeneca vaccine

Posted by DCY on
(FILES) In this file photo taken on March 09, 2021 a medical worker holds a syringe and a vial of the British-Swedish AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine during a vaccination campaign at the National Museum of Science and Technology Leonardo Da Vinci. – Danish health authorities said on March 11, 2021 they were temporarily suspending the use of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine as a precaution after some patients developed blood clots since receiving the jab. The move comes “following reports of serious cases of blood clots among people vaccinated with AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine”, the Danish Health Authority said in a statement. (Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP)

 

PARIS, France (AFP) — More than a dozen countries including France, Italy and Germany have suspended AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 shots because of fears over blood clots and other possible side effects.

While the company insists there is no risk, World Health Organization experts are convening on Tuesday to review the vaccine’s safety and the European Medicines Agency will hold a special meeting on Thursday.

Here is a recap:

– Nordic countries sound alarm –
Denmark is the first country on March 11 to say it will suspend use of the AstraZeneca vaccine as a precautionary measure over fears of blood clots in vaccinated people.

Iceland and Norway follow and announce they are temporarily suspending use.

This comes after Austria on March 8 suspended a batch of the vaccine following the death of a 49-year-old nurse from “severe bleeding disorders” days after receiving it.

Join Eagle News on Telegram

Several other countries also suspend use of doses from the same batch, which has been delivered to 17 countries and included one million vaccines.

– List grows –
On Friday, Bulgaria suspends the use of the vaccine as it investigates the death of a woman with several underlying conditions who recently received the jab.

An initial probe had suggested the woman died from heart failure and an autopsy found no link with the vaccination.

Thailand briefly delays the start of its rollout of the vaccine, but Premier Prayut Chan-O-Cha then receives the jab on Tuesday as the campaign resumes.

And the Democratic Republic of Congo, also due to start administering doses, postpones its campaign citing “precautionary measures”.

Ireland and the Netherlands join the list on Sunday.

– Germany, France, Italy –
Indonesia on Monday says it will “delay” the rollout pending a WHO review into blood clot fears.

In a major development, the German health ministry announces it too is halting the jabs, saying a closer look is necessary.

German Health Minister Jens Spahn addresses a press conference at the Health Ministry in Berlin on March 15, 2021 as it was announced that Germany had halted the use of the AstraZeneca’s coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccine. – Germany on March 15 halted the use of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine after reported blood clotting incidents in Europe, saying that a closer look was necessary. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP)

President Emmanuel Macron follows saying France will suspend use pending a decision on the vaccine’s safety by the European Medicines Agency.

Italy then adds itself to the list, along with Slovenia, Spain, Latvia and Venezuela.

Also on Monday, a health worker in Norway dies of a brain haemorrhage after receiving the vaccine, though no direct link to the jab has been established.

It is the second such fatality within a few days in the country.

Luxembourg, Cyprus and Sweden on Tuesday follow the example of now more than a dozen countries suspending the use of the vaccine.

© Agence France-Presse

Related Posts