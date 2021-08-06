Coronavirus: Latest global developments

PARIS, France (AFP) — Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:

Sydney’s new daily record

Australia’s hope of returning to “Covid zero” suffers a fresh blow as Sydney reports another record number of new infections and authorities warn residents to brace for worse to come.

Manila lockdown

The Philippine capital Manila returns to lockdown as authorities seek to slow the spread of the hyper-contagious Delta variant and ease pressure on hospitals while trying to avoid crushing economic activity.

Italy health pass

Italy’s cabinet makes the health pass obligatory for teachers as well as passengers on public transport, including domestic flights, ferries and long-distance trains.

CNN fires unvaccinated staff

Three employees at CNN are fired for violating the network’s coronavirus policy by coming into the office unvaccinated.

Mexico’s poverty slide

Millions more Mexicans have fallen into poverty because of the pandemic, with people living in one of the country’s top tourist destinations hit particularly hard, official data show.

UK insurance scheme

The UK launches an insurance scheme worth £750 million ($1 billion, 880 million euros) to cover music festivals and other live events as the sector seeks protection after months of mass cancellations due to the pandemic.

Boozy breach

Five Australian men’s hockey players are reprimanded for breaking pandemic rules at the Tokyo Olympics by sneaking out of the Athletes’ Village to buy beer.

Over 4.2 million dead

The coronavirus pandemic has killed at least 4,268,017 people worldwide since the virus first emerged in late 2019, according to an AFP compilation of official data.

The US is the worst-affected country with 615,320 deaths, followed by Brazil with 560,706, India with 426,754, Mexico with 243,165 and Peru with 196,760.

© Agence France-Presse