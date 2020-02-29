Coronavirus: latest developments worldwide

PARIS, France (AFP) — A growing number of countries affected; a black week for the world’s stock exchanges; numerous events cancelled.

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis, whose risk assessment was on Friday classed by the World Health Organization (WHO) at the highest level.

– First in sub-Saharan Africa –

The new coronavirus has infected 84,117 people and killed 2,870 around the world, according to an AFP toll based on official sources as of 1700 GMT on Friday.

Mainland China, where the epidemic started in late December, has 78,824 infected and 2,788 deaths. Elsewhere in the world, nearly 60 countries and territories are affected with 5,293 cases and 82 deaths.

The virus is spreading most rapidly in South Korea, where 571 new cases have been recorded over the past 24 hours, with the number of overall infections passing the 2,300 mark.

The virus has emerged in nine new countries over the past 24 hours: Azerbaijan, Belarus, Iceland, Lithuania, Mexico and the Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria and San Marino.

The case in Nigeria, detected in the economic capital Lagos, is the first new coronavirus case in sub-Saharan Africa, a region until now apparently spared the epidemic.

– Highest risk –

The WHO raises its global risk assessment of the new coronavirus to “very high”, because of the continued increase in cases and the number of new countries affected in recent days.

The United Nations Security Council says it will adopt humanitarian exemptions to the heavy economic sanctions imposed on North Korea to help Pyongyang fight the epidemic.

Its members call on the hermit state to open its borders to allow its equipment in.

The country has not reported a single case of the virus known as COVID-19.

– Black week for stock markets –

World stock exchanges, which fear the devastating consequences of the epidemic on the economy, have their worst week since the economic crisis of 2008.

Oil prices are also in free fall, plummeting to their lowest level in over a year, fearing a fall in world demand.

Internet search giant Baidu forecasts a plunge of up to 13 percent in its turnover due to the economic uncertainty.

British Airways-parent IAG, Iberia and EasyJet reduce the number of their flights, in particular to Italy, and implement cost-cutting measures.

– Cancellations –

Switzerland suspends all events with more than 1,000 participants until March 15, thus forcing the cancellation of the Geneva International Motor Show that was due to start on March 5 with around 600,000 visitors from around the world.

Numerous concerts, matches and trade fairs are also cancelled in the country.

US tech giant Facebook cancels its the biggest annual event, the F8 developers conference, planned for early May.

K-pop megastars BTS cancel four Seoul concerts due in April, while Tokyo’s Disneyland and DisneySea theme park complexes close down for two weeks.

– Matches behind closed doors –

The world of sport is also affected, with the UAE Tour abandoned after two Italian cyclists test positive.

In Italy five Serie A games, including the clash between Juventus and title rivals Inter Milan, will be played behind closed doors this weekend.

Two Super Rugby home games of the Sunwolves franchise are relocated from Japan to Australia.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) says, however, it is “fully committed” to holding the 2020 Games in Tokyo as planned in the summer.

