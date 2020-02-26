Asia, International

Coronavirus kills four in Iran, taking total to 19: ministry

Tehran Municipality workers clean a metro train to avoid the spread of the COVID-19 illness on February 26, 2020. – Iran said Tuesday its coronavirus outbreak, the deadliest outside China, had claimed 15 lives and infected nearly 100 others — including the country’s deputy health minister. The Islamic republic’s neighbors have imposed travel restrictions and strict quarantine measures after reporting their first cases in recent days, mostly in people with links to Iran. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP)

TEHRAN, Iran (AFP) — Iran on Wednesday reported four more novel coronavirus deaths among 44 new cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities to 19 and infections to 139.

Fifteen new COVID-19 cases surfaced in the Shiite holy city of Qom, nine in Gilan, four in Tehran, three in Khuzestan, two each in Sistan and Baluchistan, Kohgiluyeh and Boyerahmad, and Fars, and one in Markazi, Kermanshah, Ardebil, Mazandaran, Lorestan, Semnan and Hormozgan.

