Coronavirus cases worldwide now more than a million, with more than a fifth of them recovering

(Eagle News) – The total number of coronavirus cases worldwide has gone past a million, with more than a fifth of the number recovering, according to the latest data from the Johns Hopkins University virus dashboard.

Global COVID-19 cases has reached 1,014,673 and those who have recovered from the disease also increased to 210,263.

COVID-19 related deaths had also gone past 50,000 as of Friday, April 3, reaching 52,973, based on the Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 tracker that collates data from various official sources.

The United States remains the country with the most number of cases at 244,678 which is almost triple than China’s number of cases of 82,433.

US has also had deaths rising, reaching almost 6,000 as of morning of April 3, or 5,911 to be exact. Those who have recovered from the disease were at 9,058.

Italy was second, in terms of cases, with 115,242. Fatalities here reached almost 14,000 (13,915) with those who have recovered reaching 18,278.

Spain’s cases also rose dramatically hitting 112,065 with 10,348 deaths and 26,473 recoveries.

Germany is next with 84,794 cases, surpassing even China’s number. It reported 1,107 deaths and 22,440 recoveries.

China, where the virus infections began, is now in fifth place in terms of number of cases. Most of its 82,433 cases, however, recovered. Patient recoveries stood at 76,565. Fatalities reached 3,322.

France is sixth in terms of cases with almost 60,000 total patients. But its fatalities have reached 5,398 which is also more than China’s number.

Recoveries were listed at 12,548.

Iran has more than 50,000 cases (50,468), with 3,168 deaths amd 16,711 recoveries.

United Kingdom has 34,173 cases with 2,926 deaths and 192 recoveries.

Next is Switzerland with 18,827 case, 536 deaths and 4,013 recoveries.

It is closely followed by Turkey with 18,135 cases with 356 deaths and 415 recoveries.

Three other countries in Europe have more than 10,000 coronavirus cases. These are Belgium with 15,348 cases, 1,011 of whom had died, while 2,495 recovered; Netherlands with 14,788 cases with 1,341 deaths and 260 recovered; and Austria with 11,129 cases, 158 deaths and 1,749 recoveries.

Canada also had more than 10,000 COVID-19 cases. As of April 3, its total was at 11,284 with 139 deaths and 1,750 recoveries.

Most of the countries with the most number of cases were from Europe.

(Eagle News Service)