Environment

COP26 ‘won’t be easy’, UN climate chief admits

Posted by Candy Megia on
Chile’s Minister of Environment and COP25 president Carolina Schmidt (R) and UN Climate Change Executive Secretary Patricia Espinosa (L) attend the closing plenary session of the UN Climate Change Conference COP25 at the ‘IFEMA – Feria de Madrid’ exhibition centre, in Madrid, on December 15, 2019. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP)

by Amélie BOTTOLLIER-DEPOIS
Agence France-Presse

MILAN, Italy (AFP) – The forthcoming COP26 summit — which could determine the viability of the Paris Agreement — will “not be easy” but an outcome matching the urgency of the crisis is an “absolute necessity”, the UN’s climate chief said Wednesday.

As the world faces stronger and more frequent droughts, wildfires, flooding and storm surges made worse as the planet warms, the COP26 summit in Glasgow is being billed by organisers as a key milestone for keeping the Paris goals within reach.

The Arc de Triomphe (Arch of Triumph) is illuminated with the lettering reading ‘The Paris accord is done’ in Paris on November 4, 2016, to celebrate the first day of the application of the Paris COP21 climate accord. – The worldwide pact to battle global warming entered into force on November 4, just a week before nations reassemble to discuss how to make good on their promises to cut planet-warming greenhouse gases. Dubbed the Paris Agreement, it is the first-ever deal binding all the world’s nations, rich and poor, to a commitment to cap global warming caused mainly by the burning of coal, oil and gas. (Photo by PATRICK KOVARIK / AFP)

“The point is decisions need to be taken now, that is why Glasgow is so important,” UN climate chief Patricia Espinosa told AFP

Struck to international fanfare in 2015, the accord commits nations to limit global temperature rises to “well below” 2 degrees Celsius above those before the onset of the Industrial Revolution.

It also saw countries promise to stick to a safer warming cap of 1.5C through sweeping emissions cuts.

Yet, 6 years on, atmospheric levels of planet-warming CO2 have risen steadily and are now at their highest concentrations in roughly three million years.

The latest round of country-by-country emission-cutting pledges — baked into the Paris deal’s “rachet” mechanism of ever-increasing ambition — put Earth on course to warm a “catastrophic” 2.7C this century.

Join Eagle News on Telegram

COP26, delayed a year due to the pandemic, will provide another chance for states to agree key outstanding elements of the Paris rulebook, or how the aspirational goals outlined in the deal function in practice.

Espinosa acknowledged to AFP that the two-week negotiations, which begin in Glasgow on October 31, “will not be easy”.

Speaking on the sidelines of a UN-backed gathering of some 400 youth climate activists in Milan, she said: “I think that at this moment in time it’s an absolute necessity that we come out of the conference and present to the world a message of hope, a message of clarity on where we are going”.

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg delivers a speech as Executive secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, Mexican politician and diplomat Patricia Espinosa (L) and Milan mayor Giuseppe Sala (2ndL) listen during the opening plenary session of the Youth4Climate event on September 28, 2021 in Milan. (Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP)

‘Finance builds trust’

The laundry list for delegates in Glasgow will be daunting.

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson (R) and British broadcaster and conservationist David Attenborough attend an event to launch the United Nations’ Climate Change conference, COP26, in central London on February 4, 2020. – Britain will bring forward a ban on sales of new petrol and diesel vehicles to 2035, including hybrids, Prime Minister Boris Johnson was to announce on Tuesday. Johnson was to make the announcement at an event launching the 2019 United Nations Climate Change conference, COP26, which will be held in Glasgow in November. (Photo by Jeremy Selwyn / POOL / AFP)

Nations will be asked again to redouble their emissions reductions plans to get them better in line with 1.5C, as well as to finalise the Paris rulebook and resolve the repeatedly deferred dispute over carbon markets.

Poorer nations already dealing with extreme weather supercharged by climate change have repeatedly called on wealthier nations — largely responsible for the emissions that drive global heating — to make good on a decade-old promise to provide $100 billion annually to help out.

“The elements are clear: finance, ambition and mitigation, adaptation and resilience, the Paris Agreement rule book,” said Espinosa.

“The difficulty is that many of them are interlinked, so if one is resolved, others can be resolved.”

But in the two years since the last UN climate summit took place in person, scant progress has been made despite several rounds of online discussions.

“Because of the fact we haven’t been able to meet in person until now, we have basically not yet started the negotiations of the documents,” said Espinosa.

The Mexican diplomat said that a concrete agreement on the yearly $100 billion promised way back in 2009 would help galvanise talks in Glasgow.

“It would build trust and also give us the means to make progress on some other issues,” she said.

The UN says that to keep the 1.5C Paris goal in play, emissions must fall more than 7 percent every year this decade.

Although the pandemic did see carbon pollution fall by roughly that amount in 2020, governments are once again ploughing funds into fossil fuel projects to power their economic recoveries.

This means emissions are all but certain to rebound to pre-pandemic levels this year — a far cry from a 1.5-C compliant pathway.

“This decade is the decisive decade,” said Espinosa.

© Agence France-Presse

Related Posts