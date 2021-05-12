Convicted drug queen Yu Yuk Lai dies due to COVID complications, says BuCor

(Eagle News) – Convicted “drug queen” Yu Yuk Lai died on Tuesday morning, May 11, due to “acute myocardial infarction” or heart attack after she tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor).

Yu has been confined at the East Avenue Medical Center since May 4. She died at 9:47 a.m., Tuesday, May 11, after her COVID-19 condition became critical, according to BuCor Spokesperson Gabriel Chaclag

The drug queen was convicted in 2001 for drug trafficking and had since been imprisoned at the Correctional Institute for Women.

(Eagle News Service)