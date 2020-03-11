Contact tracing for those who had interaction with UK health official begins after positive COVID-19 test

(Eagle News) — Health officials in the UK are now tracing all those who may have had interacted with British MP Nadine Dorries, a minister in the health department, who has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently on self quarantine.

Dorries herself confirmed in a statement released on Tuesday that she had tested positive for the highly infectious coronavirus.

“I can confirm I have tested positive for coronavirus… and have been self-isolating at home,” she said.

Dorries said that as soon as she was informed of her positive test result she took all the advised precautions and “have been self-isolating at home.”

“Public Health England has started detailed contact tracing and the department and my parliamentary office are closely following their advice.”

Dorries in a tweet said that she is now worried for her 84-year old mother who is staying with her at home and had began coughing.

“More worried about my 84-year-old mum who is staying with me and began with the cough today. She is being tested tomorrow,” she said in a tweet posted recently on her twitter account.

“Keep safe and keep washing those hands, everyone,” she said.

Dorries also thanked many of those who have sent her messages, wishing for her recovery.

“Thanks for so many good wishes. It’s been pretty rubbish but I hope I’m over the worst of it now.

The Conservative British MP has been reportedly in contact with hundreds of persons, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson recently, according to The Times.

Dorries fell unwell on Friday while signing the document that declared coronavirus a notifiable disease, meaning companies could obtain insurance cover, said the paper, adding she was now believed to be on the road to recovery.

“I would like to thank… the wonderful NHS staff who have provided me with advice and support,” she said, referring to Britain’s National Health Service.

The shock news is likely to increase calls to suspend parliament, despite the government’s reluctance to do so in the middle of a health crisis.

Her boss Matt Hancock, who is leading Britain’s response, tweeted that he was “sorry to hear Nadine has tested positive for coronavirus.

“She has done the right thing by self isolating at home, and both NHS and PHE staff have been brilliant. We all wish her well as she recovers,” he added. PHE refers to Public Health England.

“We will do all we can to keep people safe, based on the best possible science.”

Dorries was appointed Parliamentary Undersecretary of State at the UK Department of Health and Social Care on July 27, 2019, and was elected as the Conservative MP for Mid Bedfordshire in May 2005, according to information provided by UK government website.

She trained as a nurse at Warrington General Hospital, and was previously an adviser to the former Shadow Home Secretary and Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer Oliver Letwin MP. She began her career as a nurse, then went on to set up her own business and later became a director at BUPA.

As of the latest count based on the John Hopkins University COVID-19 dashboard that collates data from official sources, UK has reported 382 positive coronavirus cases. Six of them have died, while 18 had recovered.

There are currently more than 118,000 confirmed cases worldwide.

(with a report from Agence France Presse)