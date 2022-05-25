Congress finishes nat’l canvass: final votes show Marcos with 31.6M votes, Sara with 32M votes

Proclamation of Marcos Jr as 17th PHL president, Sara Duterte as next VP of the country, set at 5 p.m.

(Eagle News) — Congress, sitting as the National Board of Canvassers, announced the successful completion of the national canvass of votes for president and vice-president for the May 9, 2022 elections, paving the way for the proclamation of the winning candidates.

The canvassing of the votes was terminated at around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25, after all the certificates of canvass has been counted, including those from overseas.

At the end of the canvass, votes for Ferdinand Marcos Jr. stood at 31.6 million, while his closest rival, Vice-President Leni Robredo had 15 million votes.

His running mate, presidential daughter Sara Duterte, will also be proclaimed as the vice-president this afternoon after garnering over 32 million votes.

Congress is scheduled to proclaim Marcos Jr., as the 17th Philippine president and Sara Duterte as the vice-president of the country at around 5 p.m. today, Wednesday, May 25.

The national canvass of the presidential and vice-presidential elections is also historic with the lawyers of the other presidential candidates making their manifestation early on that they would not delay the canvass and would not interpose any objections.

Both the lawyers of Robredo and Manila City Mayor Isko Moreno said that they recognize the integrity of the election results.

The senate panel chair of the NBOC, Sen. Juan Miguel Zubiri, announced at around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25, that the canvassing of votes had been completed. This was seconded by House panel chair Leyte Rep. Martin Romualdez.

