Confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide reach more than 111,000 in 109 countries; deaths at almost 3,900

(Eagle News) – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide has gone past 111,000, with deaths due to the virus at almost 3,900.

This was based on the live virus dashboard of global cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-2019) of the John Hopkins University compiling information from official sources.

As of Monday night, March 9, there are 109 countries and regions with confirmed virus infections, but this could change as new cases are reported each day.

Recoveries from the infection also increase daily. The number of persons infected with COVID-19 who were cured or recovered from the disease reached 62,392 as of Monday.

Still, more and more countries report local transmissions, increasing daily outside of China. Total deaths as of Monday night, March 9, have reached 3,892.

-Italy records most coronavirus deaths outside China-

Outside of China, Italy recorded the most deaths at 366, followed by Iran with 237 fatalities, South Korea with 53 deaths, Spain with 25 deaths, US with 22 deaths, France (19 deaths), and Japan (17 deaths).

The other countries had 10 and below deaths due to COVID-19.

Infections in Mainland China reached 80,735 as of Monday night, March 9, 2020.

-South Korea, Italy, Iran record more than 7,000 virus cases each-

South Korea, on the other hand, remains the country with the most COVID-19 infections outside of China, with 7,478 infections, followed by Italy with 7,375 cases; Iran with 7,161; France with 1,209 infections; and Germany with 1,151.

The other countries had less than 1,000 infections: Spain (979); US (565); Japan (511); Switzerland (374); UK (280); Netherlands (265); Belgium (239); Sweden (203); Norway (176); Singapore (150); Canada (132); Malaysia (117); Hong Kong (115); and Austria (112).

The countries with less than 100 cases are the following: Bahrain (95); Australia (76); Greece (73); Kuwait (64); Iraq (60); Iceland (58); Egypt (55); Thailand (50); United Arab Emirates (45); Taiwan (45); India (43); Israel (39); San Marino (36); Denmark (35); Lebanon (32); Czech Republic (31); Finland, Vietnam and Portugal with 30 cases each; Brazil (25); Palestine (22); Ireland (21); Algeria (20); Philippines (20); Qatar (18); Russia (17); Slovenia, Oman and Poland (with 16 cases each); Saudi Arabia, Romania, Ecuador, and Georgia (15 cases each); Argentina and Croatia with 12 cases each; and Macau and Estonia with 10 cases each.

The other countries have less than 10 cases based on the John Hopkins University virus dashboard, including countries that reported their first COVID-19 cases. They are the following:

9 Azerbaijan

9 Costa Rica

9 Hungary

8 Chile

7 Peru

7 Mexico

6 Pakistan

6 Latvia

6 Belarus

5 French Guiana

5 New Zealand

5 Dominican Republic

4 Afghanistan

4 Bulgaria

4 Maldives

4 Senegal

3 Bosnia and Herzegovina

3 North Macedonia

3 Bangladesh

3 Slovakia

3 South Africa

3 Luxembourg

3 Malta

2 Cambodia

2 Cameroon

2 Albania

2 St. Martin

2 Faroe Islands

2 Nigeria

2 Morocco

2 Tunisia

2 Martinique

1 Lithuania

1 Saint Barthelemy

1 Monaco

1 Togo

1 Armenia

1 Ukraine

1 Vatican City

1 Liechtenstein

1 Andorra

1 Gibraltar

1 Moldova

1 Colombia

1 Bhutan

1 Nepal

1 Jordan

1 Paraguay

1 Serbia

1 Sri Lanka