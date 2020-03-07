Confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide reach 102,180; virus deaths almost 3,500

(Eagle News) — The number of confirmed novel 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections worldwide is now at 102,180 with reported deaths succumbing to the virus complications at almost 3,500, as of Saturday, March 7, 2020.

Based on the monitoring by the John Hopkins University compiling information from various official sources, those who died from COVID-19 is at 3,491 as before noon Saturday, with those recovering from the disease at 57,389.

Mainland China still has the most confirmed infections at more than 80,650, followed by South Korea with 6,767; Iran with 4,747; and Italy with 4,636.

More countries also reported their first cases of COVID-19. At present, there are now 92 countries with confirmed infections. And the numbers are rising as more infections are reported daily.

The World Health Organization (WHO) already called the spread of the virus “deeply concerning” because of this.

WHO has also warned that severe and mounting disruption to the global supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) – caused by rising demand, panic buying, hoarding and misuse – is putting lives at risk from the new coronavirus and other infectious diseases.

It noted that this poses a threat to health workers who rely on personal protective equipment such as face masks to protect themselves and their patients from being infected and infecting others.

“WHO calls on industry and governments to increase manufacturing by 40 per cent to meet rising global demand,” it said in a statement.

The countries with confirmed infections are the following (based on the John Hopkins University COVID-19 dashboard):

80,651 Mainland China

6,767 South Korea

4,747 Iran

4,636 Italy

696 Others

670 Germany

653 France

420 Japan

401 Spain

330 US

214 Switzerland

164 UK

130 Singapore

128 Netherlands

109 Belgium

108 Norway

107 Hong Kong

101 Sweden

83 Malaysia

66 Austria

63 Australia

60 Bahrain

58 Kuwait

54 Canada

48 Thailand

48 Iraq

45 United Arab Emirates

45 Taiwan

45 Iceland

45 Greece

31 India

23 San Marino

23 Denmark

22 Palestine

22 Lebanon

21 Israel

19 Czech Republic

18 Ireland

17 Algeria

16 Oman

16 Vietnam

15 Finland

15 Egypt

13 Russia

13 Portugal

13 Brazil

13 Ecuador

11 Croatia

10 Macau

10 Estonia

9 Azerbaijan

9 Romania

8 Argentina

8 Qatar

7 Slovenia

6 Pakistan

6 Belarus

6 Mexico

5 Saudi Arabia

5 French Guiana

5 New Zealand

5 Philippines

5 Poland

4 Indonesia

4 Senegal

4 Chile

4 Georgia

4 Hungary

3 Bosnia and Herzegovina

3 Saint Barthelemy

3 North Macedonia

2 Dominican Republic

2 Luxembourg

2 Morocco

2 Martinique

1 Lithuania

1 Cambodia

1 Cameroon

1 Monaco

1 Afghanistan

1 Slovakia

1 Peru

1 Togo

1 Armenia

1 Ukraine

1 Vatican City

1 South Africa

1 Liechtenstein

1 Faroe Islands

1 Costa Rica

1 Andorra

1 Gibraltar

1 Nigeria

1 Tunisia

1 Colombia

1 Bhutan

1 Nepal

1 Jordan

1 Latvia

1 Serbia

1 Sri Lanka