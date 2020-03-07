Confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide reach 102,180; virus deaths almost 3,500

(Eagle News) — The number of confirmed novel 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections worldwide is now at 102,180 with reported deaths succumbing to the virus complications at almost 3,500, as of Saturday, March 7, 2020.
Based on the monitoring by the John Hopkins University compiling information from various official sources, those who died from COVID-19 is at 3,491 as before noon Saturday, with those recovering from the disease at 57,389.
Mainland China still has the most confirmed infections at more than 80,650, followed by South Korea with 6,767; Iran with 4,747; and Italy with 4,636.
More countries also reported their first cases of COVID-19. At present, there are now 92 countries with confirmed infections. And the numbers are rising as more infections are reported daily.
The World Health Organization (WHO) already called the spread of the virus “deeply concerning” because of this.
WHO has also warned that severe and mounting disruption to the global supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) – caused by rising demand, panic buying, hoarding and misuse – is putting lives at risk from the new coronavirus and other infectious diseases.
It noted that this poses a threat to health workers who rely on personal protective equipment such as face masks to protect themselves and their patients from being infected and infecting others.
“WHO calls on industry and governments to increase manufacturing by 40 per cent to meet rising global demand,” it said in a statement.
The countries with confirmed infections are the following (based on the John Hopkins University COVID-19 dashboard):
80,651 Mainland China
6,767 South Korea
4,747 Iran
4,636 Italy
696 Others
670 Germany
653 France
420 Japan
401 Spain
330 US
214 Switzerland
164 UK
130 Singapore
128 Netherlands
109 Belgium
108 Norway
107 Hong Kong
101 Sweden
83 Malaysia
66 Austria
63 Australia
60 Bahrain
58 Kuwait
54 Canada
48 Thailand
48 Iraq
45 United Arab Emirates
45 Taiwan
45 Iceland
45 Greece
31 India
23 San Marino
23 Denmark
22 Palestine
22 Lebanon
21 Israel
19 Czech Republic
18 Ireland
17 Algeria
16 Oman
16 Vietnam
15 Finland
15 Egypt
13 Russia
13 Portugal
13 Brazil
13 Ecuador
11 Croatia
10 Macau
10 Estonia
9 Azerbaijan
9 Romania
8 Argentina
8 Qatar
7 Slovenia
6 Pakistan
6 Belarus
6 Mexico
5 Saudi Arabia
5 French Guiana
5 New Zealand
5 Philippines
5 Poland
4 Indonesia
4 Senegal
4 Chile
4 Georgia
4 Hungary
3 Bosnia and Herzegovina
3 Saint Barthelemy
3 North Macedonia
2 Dominican Republic
2 Luxembourg
2 Morocco
2 Martinique
1 Lithuania
1 Cambodia
1 Cameroon
1 Monaco
1 Afghanistan
1 Slovakia
1 Peru
1 Togo
1 Armenia
1 Ukraine
1 Vatican City
1 South Africa
1 Liechtenstein
1 Faroe Islands
1 Costa Rica
1 Andorra
1 Gibraltar
1 Nigeria
1 Tunisia
1 Colombia
1 Bhutan
1 Nepal
1 Jordan
1 Latvia
1 Serbia
1 Sri Lanka