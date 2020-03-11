Confirmed COVID-19 cases in country at 49, with addition of 16 new cases

(Eagle News) – The Department of Health reported 16 new additional cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Wednesday, March 11, bringing to 49 the total confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country.

Health Assistant Secretary Dra. Maria Rosario Vergeire said that they are still completing the information on the new cases, and are now conducting more extensive contact tracing of the cases.

“The DOH and deployed surveillance teams are now conductive extensive information-gathering and contract tracing activities on the new cases,” she said.

“The DOH will provide further details as soon as the information is available,” she said.

Vergeire said that as of Wednesday, eight patients are still in stable condition, while one patient has been intubated.

“As of today, PH25-PH28, PH30-PH33 are all in stable condition. PH29, a known contact of PH9, is intubated and has underlying cardiovascular and endocrine conditions,” she said.

“DOH is continuously monitoring the statuses of all patients to ensure that no complications arise throughout their recovery,” she added.