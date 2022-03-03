Committee investigating Capitol assault believes Trump broke law

Posted by Candy Megia on

More in International:

Supporters of US President Donald Trump protest outside the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. – Demonstrators breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the a 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN / AFP)

WASHINGTON, D.C., United States (AFP) – The legislative panel probing the assault on the US Capitol by a mob of then-president Donald Trump’s supporters alleged in a court filing Wednesday that he and his allies took part in a criminal conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election.

The filing by the House of Representatives Select Committee seeks access to documents from rightwing lawyer John Eastman, who has refused to testify, citing attorney-client privilege.

“The Select Committee…has a good-faith basis for concluding that the President and members of his Campaign engaged in a criminal conspiracy to defraud the United States,” the panel wrote in their brief.

The committee’s comments are not its final conclusion, as the probe continues. But they were seen as its most extensive and damning statement yet about Trump’s behavior as he fought to cling to power after losing to Joe Biden.

Join Eagle News on Telegram

It was Trump ally Eastman who wrote a now-famous memo in which he outlined how Vice President Mike Pence could prevent lawmakers from certifying Biden’s election win over Trump during what would normally have been a routine session of Congress on January 6, 2021. In the end, Pence declined to do so.

Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as they storm the US Capitol in Washington D.C on January 6, 2021. – Demonstrators breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the a 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP)

In the filing released Wednesday night, the committee said  Eastman’s claims of attorney-client privilege do not apply because he and others, including Trump, “may have engaged in criminal and/or fraudulent acts” in their attempts to overturn the election.

Lawmakers said their evidence provides “a good-faith basis for concluding that President Trump has violated section 18 U.S.C. § 1512(c)(2).”

That’s a law that makes it a crime to “conspire either to commit any offense against the United States, or to defraud the United States, or any agency thereof in any manner or for any purpose,” according to the Justice Department.

In the chilling events of January 6, after a fiery speech near the White House in which Trump repeated his false claim of election fraud and urged the assembled crowd to “fight like hell,” the mob marched to the Capitol and overran it in stunning scenes of violence and mayhem.

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 06: President Donald Trump speaks at the “Stop The Steal” Rally on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Trump supporters gathered in the nation’s capital today to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory over President Trump in the 2020 election. (Photo by TASOS KATOPODIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

Trump was impeached for a historic second time after the Capitol riot — he was charged with inciting an insurrection — but was acquitted by the Senate.

The former president still dominates the Republican Party and regularly makes comments flirting with the idea of seeking a second term.

© Agence France-Presse