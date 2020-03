(Eagle News) — The Commission on Elections has suspended voter registration amid the novel coronavirus threat.

“As a response to the growing threat to public health posed by COVID19, VoterReg2020 has been suspended by the COMELEC until the 31st of March 2020,” Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez said in a Tweet.

He said the suspension would take effect nationwide tomorrow.

“The public is advised to take all necessary precaution,” he said.

Voter registration started on January 20.