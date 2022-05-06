Comelec says PDP-Laban is dominant majority political party; Cusi-wing also determined as legitimate wing

Nacionalista Party declared as dominant minority party; 10 other major political parties named

(Eagle News) – The ruling PDP-Laban party has been resolved as a dominant political party in the country by the Commission on Elections, the poll body’s resolution said.

In Comelec’s resolution No. 10787 issued on May 5, the poll body also determined that the minority party is Nacionalista Party, as well as named the 10 other major political parties in the country.

On Friday, the Comelec issued another resolution recognizing the PDP Laban led by Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi as the legitimate wing of the party, also citing the chairmanship of President Rodrigo Duterte of the party. President Duterte’s act of presiding over the election of the party’s new officers was also a validating factor for the Comelec.

On Wednesday, in determining the PDP Laban as the dominant political party, the Comelec used a set of criteria including the party’s history, the party’s number of incumbent elected officials on the last day of filing of candidacy, their identifiable political organizations and strengths based on their organized chapters, and the party’s ability to field a slate of candidates from the municipal level to the President of the Republic of the Philippines.

The number of women candidates fielded by the party from the municipal level to the President of the country is also another criteria considered by the Comelec.

The same set of criteria was used in determining the dominant minority party, as well as the 10 other major political parties in the country.

In determining that the PDP-Laban party was the dominant political party, the Comelec “treated” it as one single political party pending the resolution of the petition filed by the Cusi wing of the PDP-Laban.

-Watchers at canvassing, consolidation centers-

As the dominant majority party, the PDP-Laban can field watchers that would “be given preference if the space in the canvassing/consolidation center is insufficient.”

The same preference would also be accorded to the watchers of the dominant minority party, the Nacionalista Party.

-Other 10 major political parties named-

In the same resolution, the Comelec also identified the 10 major political parties. They are the following:

1. Liberal Party of the Philippines (LP)

2. Aksyon Demokratiko (AKSYON

3. Nationalist People’s Coalition (NPC)

4. Lakas Christian Muslim Democrats (Lakas-CMD)

5. Partido para sa Demokartikong Reporma (PDR)

6. National Unity Party (NUP)

7. Laban ng Demokratikong Pilipino (LDP)

8. Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP)

9. Akbayan Citizens’ Action Party (AKBAYAN); and

10. United Nationalist Alliance (UNA)

-HNP, other local political parties identified-

The Comelec also declared Hugpong ng Pagbabago (HNP) as a a major local party for the Davao Region.

Twelve other local political parties in various areas were also recognized. These are the following:

KABAKA for the National Capital Region; BILEG Party for Ilocos Sur; Asenso Manileno Movement for Manila; Partido Navoteno for Navotas City; MAKIMAZA for Zambales province; Hugpong sa Tawong Lungsod for Davao City; Aksyon Agad Bulacan (AKSYON AGAD) for Bulacan; Partido Siquijodnon for Siquijor; Asenso San Pedro (ASAP) for San Pedro City, Laguna; Unang Sigaw (Partido ng Pagbabago) for Nueva Ecija; Arangkada San Joseno for the City of San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan; and Kapanalig at Kambilan Ning Memalen Pampanga (KAMBILAN) for Pampanga.

(Eagle News Service)