Comelec dismisses petition to cancel presidential bet Bongbong Marcos’ candidacy for 2022 polls

(Eagle News) – The Commission on Elections has dismissed the petition seeking to disqualify presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr., from running in this year’s election.

Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez said that the commission’s second division had ruled that there was “no misrepresentation” on the part of Marcos Jr., that would warrant the cancellation of his certification of candidacy as sought by Task Force Detainees chair Christian Buenafe.

In a tweet, Jimenez said that the petition “has been dismissed.”

COMELEC 2nd Division rules ‘no misrepresentation on the part of respondent Marcos Jr.’ Petition for cancellation of COC, filed by Buenafe et al has been dismissed. — James Jimenez (@jabjimenez) January 17, 2022

The petitioners seeking Marcos Jr.’s disqualification claimed that former senator had misrepresented himself when he claimed that he was eligible to run for public office, in this case the presidency.

They cited Marcos Jr.’s previous tax conviction by a Quezon City court for his failure to file his income tax return from 1982 to 1985.

“The Second Division ruled that the National Internal Revenue Code (NIRC) of 1994 did not apply to the case, because that would have resulted in a retroactive application since an NIRC of 1994 took effect only in 1986,” Jimenez said in a media briefing.

He said that the Comelec’s Second division had pointed out that failing to file an income tax return was not a crime involving moral turpitude.

Lawyer Theodore Te, the counsel for the petitioners, said that they disagree with the Comelec ruling and would “seek reconsideration within the period provided under the Comelec Rules.”

TLDR: Comelec Second Division denies petition to cancel Marcos Jr.'s COC, ruling essentially that the representations required are material but that they are not false. Petitioners disagree and will seek reconsideration within the period provided under the Comelec Rules.

