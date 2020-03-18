‘Collective fear’ psychologist explains panic behavior amid coronavirus pandemic

French professor and researcher, Dr. Jocelyn Raude, sits down with Agence France-Presse (AFP), to explain the psychology of “Collective fear” and panic behavior.

“There are contagion effects on the social level: this small minority generates a feeling of concern spread to the rest of the population through the mobilization of resources for basic necessities.”

Dr. Raude also explains the difference between the elderly (most affect by the virus) and the youth about their fears.

“When you ask them: what are your risks of falling ill and dying, paradoxically young people are more worried, or have more realistic expectations, or more pessimistic expectations than older people.”

Which helps explain why there is a mass panic of purchasing items by younger and more abled bodied members of society.

For the complete interview from AFP, watch it here.