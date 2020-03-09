Coast Guard rescues injured Filipino crew of MV Quantum of the Seas that made emergency stop in Manila Bay

(Eagle News) – The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said that it has conducted “medical evacuation” of an injured Filipino crew member of M/V Quantum of the Seas, one of the world’s largest cruise ships, which docked in Manila Bay on Sunday, March 8, due to an emergency in its boiler room.

The Coast Guard however clarified that no passengers from the cruise ship disembarked.

The declaration was made amid the rising COVID-19 cases in the country.

The M/V Quantum of the Seas is considered the third largest cruise ship in the world by gross tonnage in 2014 when it was first delivered. As of November 2019, the cruise ship currently exclusively serves the Asian market.

The PCG said that the medical evacuation of the 26-year old Francis Lie Bonzato, Filipino engine cadet, was successfully conducted through the BRP Tubbataha (MRRV 4401) on Sunday dawn, March 8, at around 4:43 a.m.

Bonzato had second degree burn with his left arm and right leg, causing almost 25% damage on his body

“According to the victim, the steam from the boiler exploded while he was refilling chemical. Fortunately, he was able to escape the area and sought help from his fellow crew members,” the PCG said.

“The rescue team immediately brought Bonzato to the Manila Doctor’s Hospital for immediate medical attention,” it said.

The PCG said that as of 9 a.m. Sunday, the Filipino crew member was already declared stable.