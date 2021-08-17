COA clarifies there was no mention of funds lost to corruption in its report on DOH

Says DOH can still submit documents and supporting papers to rectify deficiencies on P67.3B fund as part of audit process

(Eagle News) – The Commission on Audit clarified that it did “not mention any findings” of funds lost to corruption in the reported deficiencies in documents related to funds amounting to P67.3 billion in the Department of Health.

In a statement, the COA said that its observations were as a result of “non-submission of documentation or supporting papers” which the DOH is in the process of submitting.

This was in light of criticisms and allegations of corruption against the DOH after COA released its “Consolidated Annual Audit Report for FY (fiscal year) 2020.”

“Accompanying the observations and findings are the recommendations made by the auditors for the management of DOH to address the observation and findings,” the COA statement said.

“These are part of the audit process, which allows the audited agency to comply with the recommendations and rectify any deficiencies (sic).”

“The Report itself does not mention any findings by the auditors of funds lost to corruption,” it said.

COA clarified that of the “Php67.3 Billion” in deficiencies in documents, “Php42.4 Billion consisted of fund transfers to procurement/implementing partner-agencies without the required documentation.”

-COA: Still premature to make conclusions-

“There is no finding that this amount cannot be accounted for. The breakdown of the Php67.3 Billion and the deficiencies found are clearly explained in Annexes IV and V of the Consolidated Annual Audit Report of the DOH,” it said.

“As there are recommendations for compliance by the DOH, the audit process for the deficiencies pointed out has not been completed. Hence, it is premature at this stage to make conclusions on the findings in the Consolidated Annual Audit Report,” it added.

The DOH said that the P67.3 billion funds have all been accounted for.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III assured that there were no funds lost to corruption, and that the DOH is addressing the issue.

“Rest assured, that the funds allotted to the DOH are all spent for the procurement of test kits, PPEs, payment of HCWs benefits, salaries of HRH among others,” Duque said in a statement.

The DOH explained that of the Php 79.7 billion COVID funds received by the agency based on COA reports, Php 68.9 billion was utilized as of December 31, 2020 for the COVID-19 response of the government.

“Moreover, with the enactment of RA No. 11519 extending the availability of appropriations under Bayanihan II, the Department was still able to utilize the unobligated balance for this year,” it said in a statement.

(Eagle News Service)