Cloudy skies with rainshowers expected in parts of PHL today

(Eagle News)–Cloudy skies with rainshowers are expected in parts of the country today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley and Central Luzon will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the low pressure area 310 kilometers northeast of Casiguran, Aurora and the southwest monsoon affecting Luzon.

Flashfloods or landslides due to moderate with at times heavy rains are possible.

PAGASA said Metro Manila and rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers this time due to localized thunderstorms.

Extreme Northern Luzon, Visayas and the rest of Luzon will have moderate winds and coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.