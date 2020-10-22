Cloudy skies, scattered rainshowers expected in Batanes, other areas

(Eagle News)–Cloudy skies and scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms are expected in parts of the country today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan will particularly experience those conditions due to the trough of Typhoon “Saudel.”

“Saudel,” which was “Pepito” when it was in the Philippine Area of Responsibility, was now located 520 kilometers west of Northern Luzon.

PAGASA said it was packing maximum sustained winds of 140 kph near the center, and gustiness of up to 170 kph as it moved north northwest.

Flashfloods or landslides due to scattered light to moderate rains are possible.

According to the weather bureau, the northeasterly surface windflow was also affecting extreme Northern Luzon.

Moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters are expected there as a result.