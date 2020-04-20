Cloudy skies, rainshowers expected today

(Eagle News)–Cloudy skies and rainshowers are expected in the country today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Caraga and Davao Region will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms as the easterlies affect the eastern section of the country.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers also due to localized

thunderstorms, PAGASA said.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

The eastern section of Northern Luzon and the rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.