Cloudy skies, rainshowers expected in M. Manila, other areas today

(Eagle News)–Cloudy skies and rainshowers are expected in parts of the country today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to the easterlies affecting the eastern sections of Visayas and Mindanao.

Flashfloods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao, PAGASA said, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.

Meanwhile, a thunderstorm advisory has been hoisted over parts of Mindanao.

PAGASA said moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are being experienced over Aurora (Dingalan, portion of Dipaculao, San Luis coastal area).

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards,” PAGASA said.

Residents along mountain slopes were also advised against possible landslides, mudslides, rockslides and flashfloods.