Cloudy skies, rains to persist in parts of PHL

(Eagle News)–Cloudy skies and rains are expected in parts of the country today, Jan. 31.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said cloudy skies with rains are expected over Eastern Visayas, Caraga and Davao region as the northeast monsoon affects the country.

Flashfloods or landslides are possible.

According to PAGASA, Cagayan Valley, the Cordillera Administrative Region, Bicol region, Aurora and Quezon will have cloudy skies with light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rains.

The weather bureau said Luzon, Visayas and the northern and eastern sections of Mindanao will have strong to moderate winds and rough to moderate coastal waters.

The rest of Mindanao, on the other hand, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.