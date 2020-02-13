Cloudy skies, rains to persist due to easterlies, northeast monsoon

(Eagle News)–Cloudy skies and rains are expected in parts of the country today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Mindanao will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the easterlies.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to the northeast monsoon affecting Luzon and Visayas.

The eastern sections of Visayas and Mindanao will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

Northern and Central Luzon, on the other hand, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.