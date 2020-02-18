Cloudy skies, rains still expected in parts of PHL

(Eagle News)–Cloudy skies and rains are expected in parts of the country today, Feb. 18.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Aurora, Quezon, and Oriental Mindoro will have cloudy skies with light rains as the northeast monsoon continues to affect Luzon.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon and Visayas, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Mindanao will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms, PAGASA said.