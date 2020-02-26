Cloudy skies, rains forecast in parts of PHL

(Eagle News)–Cloudy skies and rains are expected in parts of the country today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Batanes and Babuyan Islands will have cloudy skies with light rains as the northeast monsoon affects extreme Northern Luzon.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon, PAGASA said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Visayas and Mindanao, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms.