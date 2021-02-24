Cloudy skies, rains expected today due to tail-end of frontal system, northeast monsoon

(Eagle News) — The tail-end of a frontal system is affecting the eastern section of Northern Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Cagayan, Isabela, Quirino and Aurora will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms as a result.

Flashfloods or landslides during moderate with at times heavy rains.

Batanes and Babuyan Islands will have cloudy skies with light rains, this time due to the northeast monsoon affecting the rest of Northern Luzon.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains, on the other hand, are expected over the Cordillera Administrative Region and Ilocos Region.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers.

Extreme Northern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.