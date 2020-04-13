Cloudy skies, rains expected today

(Eagle News)–Cloudy skies and rains are expected in the country today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Quezon and Camarines Norte will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the tail-end of a cold front affecting the eastern section of Central Luzon.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao and Aurora will have cloudy skies with isolated rains this time because of the Northeasterly Surface Windflow (NESWF) affecting Northern Luzon.

Ilocos Region and the rest of the Cordillera Administrative Region will have partly

cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rains while Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms.

Northern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and rough coastal waters while Central Luzon and the eastern section of Southern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.