Cloudy skies, rains expected over parts of Luzon, Visayas as ITCZ affects PHL

(Eagle News) — The Intertropical Convergence Zone is affecting the country.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Metro Manila, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Bicol Region, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, and Aurora will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

The rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

The entire country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters, PAGASA said.