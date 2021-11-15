Cloudy skies, rains expected in PHL due to ITCZ, shear line: PAGASA

(Eagle News) — The Intertropical Convergence Zone is affecting Palawan, Visayas, and Mindanao.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the shear line is also affecting the eastern section of Northern Luzon.

As a result, PAGASA said Visayas, Mindanao, Palawan, Sorsogon, and Masbate will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides during moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Meanwhile, Batanes and Cagayan will have cloudy skies with rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Northern Luzon, PAGASA said, will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

Mindanao, Visayas, and the rest of Luzon will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.